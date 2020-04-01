We are seeing rare simplehuman deals today including its latest generation voice-activated trash cans and motion sensor soap pumps. In response to the COVID-19 outbreak, simplehuman wants to make its hygienic touch-free soap dispenser and trash cans a little more accessible to all with a rare 25% price drop on a wide variety of the latest models, colors, and styles. Head below the fold for a closer look at the deals.

Touch-free simplehuman deals:

While you’ll find all of the eligible simplehuman deals including the touch-free soap dispensers right here, one standout is the simplehuman 58L Rectangular Sensor Can with voice and motion control for $150 shipped. This is the second-generation sensor can from simplehuman that regularly fetches $200 direct and has never really dropped any lower at Amazon yet. Just for comparison sake, the first-generation model of this can is still fetching around $200 on Amazon right now anyway. Featuring a touch-free operation with both voice (just say “open can”) and motion sensor (wave your hand) activation, it’s about as hygienic as it is attractive. Shipping with a 5-year warranty, it also carries a robust stainless steel build and a 4+ star rating from hundreds.

But as we mentioned above, today’s simplehuman deals certainly don’t stop there. Head over to this landing page to checkout the rest of the trash cans and touch-free soap dispensers with deals starting from $37.50. This deal is live from now through April 10, 2020.

Otherwise, just grab a $13 AmazonBasics trash can or one of simplehuman’s basic $25 models, and head over to our Home Goods Guide for the rest of today’s household essential deals.

More on the 58L Rectangular Sensor Can :

Life is messy! That’s why we develop sensor technologies that offer quicker, cleaner access to our cans. Whether you want to cut down on germs or footsteps, our goal is to remove friction and effort from the task. Our unique liner rim system is a faster, neater way to trash! The outer lid lifts up for easy access to the liner — no need to remove the top of the can or fumble with a clumsy bucket. When you’re done, it closes over the liner to keep it neatly out of sight.

