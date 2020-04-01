Xerox’s AirPrint AiO laser printer is a work-from-home must: $139 (Reg. $200)

Today only, as part of its DealZone, B&H Photo is offering the Xerox B215 All-in-One AirPrint-enabled Wireless Laser Printer for $139 shipped. For comparison, this is down from its $200 going rate and marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. If you’re finding that printing at home is becoming something you do more and more, then it’s time to go laser. Laser printing is more cost-effective than inkjet thanks to the nature of toner cartridges. You’ll be able to get thousands of pages of printing done with a single toner cartridge, whereas you normally replace inkjet after less than 1,000 prints. Plus, with AirPrint, your Apple devices will hook up to this printer in just a few clicks, making it very simple to use. Rated 3.9/5 stars.

On the topic of saving money with toner, the official Xerox Black Cartridge offers 3,000 printed pages for under $69 shipped at Amazon. This is just $0.02 per page printed, which is far below what inkjet normally costs. For comparison, standard HP ink cartridges would run you more than twice that per page, with $43 only offering up 825 printed copies.

However, if you just need a temporary printer to get you by, there are ways to save some cash. The Canon Wireless Laser Printer is available for under $106 shipped on Amazon and still offers both laser printing and wireless functionality, while it does ditch the all-in-one design. Though, opting for the more budget-focused HP Deskjet Compact Printer at $50 shipped is still a great contender, even if it is inkjet-based.

Xerox AiO AirPrint Laser Printer features:

Designed for home and small offices, the B215 Multifunction Printer from Xerox offers fast printing and wireless functionality in a compact package. Featuring an enhanced resolution of 1200 dpi for sharp text and documents, the printer has a quick print speed of 31 ppm, and Wi-Fi Direct provides a secure connection from your printer to a smart device so you can print wirelessly without a router or complicated setup. Mobile printing is available via Apple AirPrint, Google Cloud Print, Mopria, and Xerox Print Service Plug-in for Android, and you can also print directly from any flash drive or external hard drive using the front USB port. Color scanning lets you create electronic files and save them to your desktop or network, as well as open them in an application.

