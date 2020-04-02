Save $40 on the high-end Fluance RT81 premium turntable, now $210 shipped

Fluance Audio (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its RT81 High Fidelity Vinyl Turntable for $209.96 shipped. For comparison, it normally goes for around $250, and this is a match for its all-time low. If you’re wanting a high-end turntable for your vinyl setup while you’re staying home a bit more, this is it. Offering a premium design, the RT81 delivers a “pure analog listening experience.” Plus, the built-in Texas Instruments preamp is high-quality, with the ground terminal and gold-plated RCA line outputs delivering a warm, true-to-life sound. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Take things down a notch and save some cash. The Audio-Technica AT-LP60XBT offers built-in Bluetooth for a more convenient experience. At $149, you’ll also save around $60 compared to today’s lead deal. Just keep in mind that the preamp and outputs might not be quite as high quality as today’s lead deal.

Not sure where to get started when it comes to vinyl? We have a guide that walks you through the entire process from start to finish, so be sure to give that a look.

Fluance RT81 Turntable features:

Premium components allow this high fidelity belt driven turntable to recreate the performance the way the artist intended

he Audio Technica AT95E featuring a diamond elliptical tipped stylus is designed to track your record grooves with greater precision & accuracy for high definition audio

Enjoy perfect playback using the balanced aluminum S-Type tonearm ensuring the stylus is rested deep in your record’s groove, producing every audio detail indistinguishable from the original recording

