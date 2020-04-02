Old houses can adopt HomeKit with Lutron’s Dual Light Switches: $125 ($40 off)

Amazon is offering the Lutron Caseta HomeKit-ready Two Smart Switch Starter Kit for $124.90 shipped. That’s $40 off the going rate found at retailers like Home Depot and is within $10 of the lowest price we have tracked. Having recently bought a second home built in 1905, I knew that smart lighting could get a bit tricky as most require a neutral wire and that’s something that didn’t become standard until later in time. Thankfully Lutron is here to save the day with no need for a neutral wire and a universal solution that is compatible with 3-way switches too. The included hub is compatible with HomeKit, Alexa, Assistant, Sonos, and more. Bundled remotes allow you add yet another physical light switch button anywhere you choose. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

If you have a recently-built home, it’s highly-likely each of your light switches will have a neutral wire. For this situation I recommend Tessan’s $21 Smart Dimmer Switch as a low-cost alternative. Bear in mind that you’ll forfeit HomeKit compatibility, but it works with Alexa, Assistant, and IFTTT (which I’ve tweaked to work with iOS Shortcuts).

Having been on the smart lighting bandwagon for well over a year now, I wrote a post describing what I used throughout my home and why. With both options above having made the cut, see why I opted for both instead of just using the same thing throughout my entire house here.

Lutron Caseta Two Smart Switch Starter Kit features:

PEACE OF MIND: Set lights to automatically adjust with changing seasons so your family always comes back to a well lit home; you can also enable the Smart Away feature to randomly turn your lights on and off to look like you’re home even if you’re away

MOST CONNECTED: Caseta connects with more leading smart home devices – including Alexa, Apple HomeKit, the Google Assistant, Serena shades and Sonos – than any other smart lighting control brand

CONTROL YOUR WAY: Caseta puts the smarts in the switch so you can control your lights a variety of ways – via the free Lutron app, your voice, or from the wall. You can create personalized schedules to turn on, off, or dim lights at set times to best fit your everyday routines, or activate favorited lighting scenes with the touch of a button

