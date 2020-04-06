WORKPRO’s 48-inch workbench has a built-in light for $100 (Reg. $135+)

Walmart is offering the WORKPRO 48-inch Workbench with Work Light for $99.97 shipped. For comparison, it has a list price of $135 and similar models go for closer to $140 at Home Depot. If you’re working on the honey-do list now that you’re spending more time at home, this workbench is a must. It goes into your garage or workshop and provides a fantastic surface to complete projects. Plus, there’s a built-in light so you can see even in the dark. The back also functions as a pegboard to hang tools and more on, giving you a clean and clutter-free workspace. Rated 3.9/5 stars.

With your savings, be sure to pick up this 114-piece pegboard kit which is available for under $19 Prime shipped on Amazon. It’ll give you hangers, bins, screwdriver holders, and more to ensure that your workbench stays organized.

However, you could also opt to pick up this 10-piece screwdriver set to fill out your new workbench. It’s available for $20 Prime shipped and is a #1 best-seller at Amazon.

WORKPRO Workbench features:

This workbench is designed to help you get the job done, the WORKPRO Multi Purpose 48in Workbench with Work Light is built tough and features everything you need to keep your workspace organized and functioning smoothly.The all-steel frame on this heavy-duty workbench can handle anything you put it through and it features a black oxide face to resisting rust so its looks last as long as it does. The particle board work surface is designed for heavy jobs and can really take a beating. The lower shelf of this WORKPRO Multi Purpose Workbench is constructed of the same material so it can handle the heavy load of tool storage. Instructions included.This workbench has 2 drawers that you need for tool storage?and the maximum weight is 253kg,built in power strip.

