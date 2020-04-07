Farberware’s 12-cup coffee percolator drops to a new low of $24.50 (Reg. $35)

Amazon is offering the Farberware Classic Stainless Steel Yosemite 12-Cup Coffee Percolator for $24.49 Prime shipped when you clip the on-page coupon. Down from its $35 going rate, this is among the best pricing that we’ve tracked all-time. Offering a 12-cup brewing capacity, this coffeemaker works anywhere you have heat. Whether you’re planning to use a stove, grill, campfire, or something else entirely, this will ensure that you’re able to enjoy a cup of coffee anywhere you go. Plus, the stainless steel build means it’s up to take a beating as you travel, giving you peace of mind that it won’t break during your journeys. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

With your savings from today’s lead deal, be sure to grab this package of Maxwell House Coffee. It’s just $6.50 Prime shipped and will bring you joy for weeks to come.

Need something a bit easier to use and lower-cost? Well, the BLACK+DECKER 5-Cup Coffeemaker is a great option. It comes in at $20 Prime shipped on Amazon, making it a morning essential. Just keep in mind that it’s only 5-cups, instead of 12.

Farberware Coffee Percolator features:

NO MESS: This stovetop coffee maker features a permanent percolator filter basket, so there’s no need to deal with a messy paper coffee filter.

DURABLE AND CONVENIENT: Heavy-duty stainless steel coffee maker is polished to a mirror finish. The sturdy, clear glass knob lets you know when percolating begins.

CLASSIC COFFEE MAKER: Make delicious coffee morning or evening with The Original 12-Cup Farberware Stovetop Percolator. Sleek and traditional look fits in with any kitchen decor.

