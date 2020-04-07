GOOLOO’s highly-rated 6V/12A battery charger/maintainer drops to $22

GOOLOO (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its 6A 6V/12V Battery Charger/Maintainer for $22.19 Prime shipped with the code GT7ZNONK at checkout. This is down from its regular going rate of nearly $40 and is the best available. If your vehicle will be parked more than driven now that you’re staying at home, this is a fantastic purchase. It ensures that you won’t ever walk out to a dead battery, which is something that has happened often to me if I don’t drive a vehicle for a few weeks at a time. Plus, it’ll keep your battery maintained, ensuring that it’s at peak operating capacity at all times. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

Looking for something that’s a bit slimmer and from a name brand? BLACK+DECKER has you covered for less. Just $20 scores you a 6V/12V battery maintainer at Amazon in a more compact form factor. Just keep in mind that you’ll lose out on the 6A feature above, instead, only getting 1.5A of power here.

However, those looking to save even more can ditch both well-known names above for the MOTOPOWER 12V Battery Charger/Maintainer. It comes in at $16.50 Prime shipped and gives you similar features to the models above, though without the name brand to back it up.

GOOLOO Battery Charger/Maintainer features:

COMPATIBILITY- Works with all types of 6V and 12V lead-acid batteries that less than 100Ah, such as AGM, GEL, SLA, Flooded(WET), Calcium type deep cycle automotive or marine 4.0Ah-100Ah 12V battery. GOOLOO battery maintainer charger is a great choice for cars, trucks (small), motorbike, lawn mowers, tricycles, electric vehicles, agricultural vehicles, off-road vehicles, pickup trucks, boats, yachts, motorboat.

