Shark’s Professional Steam Mop is down to $30 right now (Refurb, Orig. $75)

Today only, Woot is offering the Shark Professional Steam and Spray Mop for $29.99 Prime shipped in refurbished condition. Non-Prime members will be charged a $6 delivery fee. For comparison, Home Depot sells this model for closer to $75 in new condition. If you’ve never used a steam mop before, now’s your chance. It makes cleaning up different areas of your house, especially wood and tile, super easy. Plus, this model has a built-in sprayer that makes it even easier to clean up your home. There are three distinct steam settings, ensuring you have the perfect mode for your home. Rated 4.2/5 stars and ships with a 90-day warranty.

When it comes to steam mops, this is among the best pricing that we can find around right now. For comparison, a similar Shark steam mop on Amazon fetches around $50.

However, those on a tighter budget can save some cash when opting for the Swiffer Sweeper Cleaner Dry and Wet Mop Starter Kit. It’s available on Amazon for $12 Prime shipped and gives you everything you need to get started, including the mop, seven dry cloths, and three wet ones.

Shark Steam and Spray Mop features:

Now you can have the legendary Shark Steam, COMBINED with a revolutionary cleanser for a new never-before possible truly deep clean! 3 modes of Electronic Intelligent Steam, delivering the perfect amount of steam for every floor type. Three distinct steam settings, each of which is ideal for different floor surfaces and specific cleaning needs. Before the Shark Steam & Spray, harsh chemicals were needed to sanitize your floors or break through messes – NOT ANYMORE – and now we’ve added a gentle non toxic cleanser with the Shark Steam & Spray.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

