Amazon’s TP-Link smart home sale has plugs, surge protectors, more from $20

- Apr. 8th 2020 4:59 pm ET

Amazon is offering the TP-Link Kasa Smart Surge Protector (KP303) for $29.99 shipped when coupon code 10KASASMART has been applied during checkout. That’s $10 off the typical rate there and marks the first price drop we’ve tracked. Not only does this power strip protect your gear from surges reaching up to 1,710-joules, it also can power things on and off thanks to smart capabilities. Compatibility with Alexa and Assistant allows you to toggle power to each individual outlet using voice. A clean all-white design ensure that it will blend well with most setups. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

More TP-Link Kasa gear on sale:

Before you pull the trigger on TP-Link, consider TECKIN’s Surge Protector for $30. For the same price you get an extra outlet and two more USB ports. I’ve been using TECKIN smart plugs in my smart home for over a year now and have had zero issues with them.

TP-Link Kasa Smart Surge Protector features:

  • 3 Smart Outlets + 2 USB Ports: Support 5 appliances simultaneously with 3 independently controllable smart outlets and 2 always-on USB ports. Ideal for charging devices in the home and office.
  • Voice control: Compatible with Alexa and Google Assistant. Free up your hands by using voice commands to control plugged in devices.
  • Surge protection: ETL-certified surge protection shields sensitive electronics and appliances from sudden power surges.

