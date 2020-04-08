Power your desk while working from home with a 650VA UPS: $65 (Reg. $100)

Amazon is offering the CyberPower RT650 650VA 6-Outlet UPS for $65.39 shipped. Normally fetching around $100 or more, this is one of the best prices we’ve tracked all-time outside of a drop to $65 in February. If you’re working from home, this is a must-have for any office. It’ll keep your devices online should the power go out, ensuring that you can save important documents before your computer shuts down. With three battery-powered plugs, and three more surge-protected ones, you’ll be able to keep up to six devices safe and three powered with this UPS. Plus, its sleek design won’t take up much room at or under your desk. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

Stepping down to CyberPower’s ST425 425VA 8-Outlet UPS is a great way to save some cash. It comes in at $44 shipped on Amazon and offers a slightly different design. You’ll get less overall power here, but be able to plug in two more devices.

Just want to protect from surges? Well, Belkin’s 12-Outlet Surge Protector is available for $25 Prime shipped at Amazon. I personally use this at my desk and absolutely love it. You’ll find six plugs that are spread apart for larger power bricks and another six down the center for normal plugs, ensuring all of your devices are easily powered.

CyberPower 650VA 6-Outlet UPS features:

A mini-tower UPS with standby topology, the CyberPower Standby RT650 provides battery backup (using simulated sine wave output) and surge protection where space is limited. This UPS provides reliable power protection and battery backup at register counters, under desks, kiosks, ATMs, and in gaming units.

