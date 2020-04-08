Have a waffle party at home with this $20 Belgian maker at 50% off

The official Best Buy eBay store is offering the Bella Belgian Waffle Maker (BLA14608) for $19.99 shipped. Matched as part of its Deals of the Day. Regularly as much as $40 at Best Buy, today’s deal is 50% off the going rate, a match for our previous mention, and the lowest we can find. Amazon third-party sellers have it at $33 right now. Featuring a reinforced titanium construction, this Belgian-style maker can cook up to four waffles at once with 1000-watts of power. It also has a flip design to ensure you’re left with evenly cooked waffles and an eco-ceramic coating so your waffles don’t stick to the inner cooking plates. Rated 4+ stars from hundreds. More details below.

A perfect alternative for those looking to get in the waffle game for even less is the Dash Mini Maker. This handy cooker can handle everything from pancakes and eggs to cookies and more for just $10 Prime shipped. While it certainly won’t be able to cook four Belgian waffles at a time like today’s lead deal, it is half the price and significantly more versatile. Rated 4+ stars from thousands.

Bella Belgian Waffle Maker:

Enjoy a warm and crispy breakfast at home with this Bella Belgian waffle maker. The Healthy-Eco ceramic coating on the plates prevents food from sticking and burning, and the reinforced titanium design resists scratching and ensures lasting use. This 1000W Bella Belgian waffle maker rotates on its stand for even cooking. Nonstick cooking plates easily release food for simple serving and cleaning.

