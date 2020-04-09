Pick up the necessities in bulk with a BJ’s Wholesale membership for $20

Groupon is offering a 1-year Inner Circle Membership to BJ’s Wholesale Club for $20. Normally $55, this is one of the best prices that we’ve tracked historically and is the lowest cost currently to join the wholesale club. BJ’s Wholesale Club is a great way to save if you’re someone who often buys in bulk. The club offers larger packages of things you’d normally buy, for example, a 4-pound bag of cheese, a box of 1,000 foam cups, or just about anything else you can think of. I love shopping at wholesale clubs, as they normally offer the best pricing for just about everything. Find your closest club here.

BJ’s offers quite a few discount opportunities, including a vast assortment of coupons, so you’ll want to check those out for sure. But, the deals don’t stop there, you can find out more about everything BJ’s has to offer right here.

Terms and Conditions:

Promotional value expires May 9, 2020. Amount paid never expires. Limit 1 per visit. Valid for new Members only. Valid to use online or in-Club upon enrollment. Voucher will be redeemed, and 12-Month Membership period will begin immediately upon purchase of the voucher. Photo identification required when you visit the Club to pick up your Membership Card. Must be 18 years or older. Membership is subject to BJ’s current Membership terms, ask in-Club or go to BJs.com/terms. Must enroll in BJ’s Easy Renewal® program, and you authorize BJ’s to charge the debit/credit card first used at BJ’s after accepting this offer, an annual recurring charge in the amount of the then-current Membership fee for all active Memberships on your account, plus tax where applicable, on the first day of the month your Membership expires. Cancel or manage your BJ’s Easy Renewal anytime by logging on to your account on BJs.com or by calling Member Care at 844-268-8093. Must provide a mailing address and first and last name as you wish for it to appear on your Membership Card at checkout; must also provide an email address which Groupon will provide to BJ’s Wholesale Club to facilitate redemption. For more information, see BJ’s privacy policy. Offer not valid in the Chesterfield, MI; Madison Heights, MI; Taylor, MI; or Pensacola, FL, Clubs. Merchant is solely responsible to purchasers for the care and quality of the advertised goods and services. Offer is not eligible for our promo codes or other discounts.

