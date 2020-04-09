Emerald’s 6.5-L. Air Fryer with auto-stirring paddle drops to $60 (Reg. $88+)

Today only, as part of its Deals of the Day, Best Buy is offering the Emerald 6.5-L. Digital Air Fryer (SM-AIR-1808) for $59.99 shipped. Regularly $120 at Best Buy, this model fetches closer to $88+ at Walmart and Home Depot. Today’s deal is the lowest price we can find. Along with being able to cook up to 6.5-L of healthier, air-fried meals, this model also features a removable stirring paddle to “automatically mix food for even results.” It also sports seven preset cooking modes for specific dishes as well as a non-stick cooking basket and a 60-minute timer. Rated 4+ stars. More details below.

When it comes to air fryers with this kind of capacity, today’s deal is about as affordable as it gets from a brand you would trust. Just for comparison sake, the GoWise model at nearly half the size sells for $60 and just the Instant Pot Air Fryer Lid attachment will run you $80. However, if you can get away with a smaller option, the Chefman TurboFry is a great alternative at $40 and with 4+ star ratings. Again, this one isn’t nearly as large as today’s lead deal, but it will certainly get the job done otherwise.

Emerald 6.5L Digital Air Fryer:

Get healthy dishes crispy and golden brown with this 6.5L Emerald rotating air fryer. It has a removable stirring paddle to automatically mix food for even results, and seven preset modes provide optimal temperatures and cook times for various dishes. Operate this Emerald rotating air fryer easily with its digital touch controls. Select from one of the seven preset programs, and start cooking with a press of a button. Adjustable temperature control from 180°F to 400°F.

