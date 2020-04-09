Keep your body and mind in shape with YogaDownload Unlimited, now $29

Staying fit and healthy isn’t easy when you have to stay at home. But with YogaDownload, the classes come to you. This highly-rated platform helps you practice yoga and workout with content from top instructors. Right now, you can get a one-year Unlimited subscription of YogaDownload for just $29 (Orig. $119.99) at 9to5Toys Specials.

Whether you are passionate about yoga or trying it for the first time, YogaDownload helps you enjoy the benefits at home. Rated at 4.9 stars on the App Store and 4.8 stars on Google Play, this platform has over 1,500 classes ranging in difficulty from beginner to advanced.

To get started, you simply open the app on your phone or visit the website on your computer. For a better view, you can stream the classes on your smart TV or Roku.

You can then browse the vast library, which is sorted into categories. You will find classes that cover all styles of yoga, along with other workouts for strength and fitness. The experience is just like being in a studio, as you follow along with experienced instructors.

Every video class is available to download, and you can keep this content forever. In addition, more classes are added every week.

One year on the Unlimited plan is worth $199.99, but you can grab your subscription now for just $29.

