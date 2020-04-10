Home Depot discounts gardening tools, plants, more from under $10 in this sale

Today only, as part of its Special Buy of the Day, Home Depot offers up to 35% off spring gardening essentials, tools, and more. Free shipping is available for all. Our top pick is the City Pickers 24-inch Raised Garden Kit for $25.98. As a comparison, it typically goes for around $40 with today’s deal marking the best price we’ve tracked in 2020. These nifty raised garden beds feature built-in casters, making it easy to move them around your space and into direct sunlight if needed throughout the day. You can choose from a variety of colors in today’s sale to match your decor. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

Another standout today is Suncast’s 225-foot Swivel Smart Trak Hose Hideaway at $59. You’d typically pay around $70 or more. This nifty hose organizer features a “Smart Trak” system that winds hose evenly around the reel, making it easy to unwind later. It also includes a few stakes for securing your hose storage system into the ground. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

Check out the rest of today’s Home Depot sale for additional deals on everyday outdoor essentials designed to make your spring gardening adventures easier. Dive into the rest of Home Depot markdowns on this landing page for all of the best deals.

City Pickers Raised Garden Kits feature:

Turn your patio into a personal garden with the CITY PICKERS 24-1/2 in. Patio Garden Kit. The self-contained watering system automatically waters your plants and has drainage holes to help prevent over watering. The mulch cover helps prevent weed growth, and the aeration screen helps provide a sufficient amount of air to the plant roots. The resin used in this product is a food safe High Density Polyethylene. It is chemically inactive, BPA free and Phthalate free and is perfectly safe for growing edible garden vegetables. The resin also includes chemically inert UV additives to prevent long term degradation from direct sunlight.

