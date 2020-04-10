Secure backpacks, luggage, and more with Master Lock TSA Locks: two for $18.50

Amazon is offering a 2-pack of Master Lock Set Your Own Combo TSA Luggage Locks for $18.65 Prime shipped. Normally going for $23 or more, this is a new all-time low that we’ve tracked and is the best available. Offering the ability to create your own combination, these locks will be personalized to you entirely. The slim lock easily secures your luggage through loops or the zippers, ensuring that your belongings are safe during your next trip. But, you could also use this to keep a backpack closed, or any other type of bag that has zippers, letting you know that your goods won’t fall into the wrong hands. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

Now, today’s lead deal offers a 4-digit code to give you a more complex unlocking mechanism. If you don’t need the 4-digit combo, and a 3-number code would work fine, then you can save quite a bit. This TSA-approved luggage lock is available for $6 Prime shipped, which would be just $12 if you needed two.

Master Lock TSA Luggage Lock features:

PADLOCK APPLICATION: For indoor use and travel; small lock is an enhanced security solution for travelers transporting equipment cases in the audio-visual/photo, trade show, firearm, music, and medical industries

TSA ACCEPTED: Luggage lock allows Transportation Security Administration screeners to inspect and relock baggage, without damaging lock

EASE OF USE: TSA lock has a resettable 4 dial combination for keyless convenience, set and reset your combination allowing thousands of personalized combination code options

