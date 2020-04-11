Every gaming setup deserves an RGB keyboard at under $25 Prime shipped

- Apr. 11th 2020 9:58 am ET

PictekDirect (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its RGB Gaming Keyboard with Phone Holder for $24.74 Prime shipped when you use the code BI9WT2HV at checkout. This is a savings of 25% from its regular going rate and is one of the best prices that we’ve tracked all-time. If you’re working on building a gaming PC, then it’s likely most of your budget is going toward the computer itself. Ensure that you get a great keyboard that’ll match your RGB setup without breaking the bank when you pick up today’s lead deal. While it’s not entirely mechanical, it does offer a similar feel and is even splash-proof. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

Now, if you’re just needing a mouse and keyboard to get you by while working from home, we’ve got you covered. Logitech’s bundled setup is a great option. At just $16 Prime shipped for both a mouse and keyboard, you can’t go wrong here. Just keep in mind that you’ll be missing out on the more premium build, nicer feel, and RGB coloring of today’s lead deal.

Looking to build your own gaming PC? Well, I just did, and it was a blast. I’m really enjoying playing games on a desktop again instead of a console. Interested in what parts I used? Well, head on over to our build guide, where I outline everything I put into my NZXT H1 case.

Pictek Gaming Keyboard features:

Up your gaming atmosphere with PICTEK RGB gaming Keyboard There are 4 RGB lighting modes 8 single color lighting modes 5 backlit brightness and 5 backlit speed level you can customize the lighting effect as you like press FN + Pagan to turn the light off when you do not need

