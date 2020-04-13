Amazon’s #1 best-selling dash camera sports 1080p recording for $29

YANTN US (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering the Apeman 1080p Dash Camera for $28.79 shipped with the code VMGVBDUM and the price reflecting at the final stage of checkout. Normally $45, this is one of the best prices that we’ve tracked all-time. Offering 1080p recording, this is a must-have for car trips once things get back to normal. Just plug it into your car’s DC power outlet and it’ll turn on and off as you begin and end your drives. The compact design will remain out of the way while driving, offering you the benefit of a dash camera without something obstructing your view. Rated 4.4/5 stars and is a #1 best-seller at Amazon.

With your savings, spend $8 Prime shipped to grab this 32GB microSD card at Amazon. It’ll keep your recordings safe and make it easy to transfer them to the computer should the need arise.

Ditch the #1 best-seller rating and high-star reviews from thousands and save some cash. This dash camera still records 1080p, but clocks in at $27 shipped. You’ll save a few bucks, and still get to keep most of today’s lead deal’s features.

Apeman 1080p Dash Camera features:

1080P FULL HD DASH CAM – Simultaneous recording with Super High Resolution 1080P FHD Lens supporting 4032×3024 photos, and 3 inch large LCD Screen deliver clearer videos&images and replay the key moment even when high speed driving.

170° SUPER WIDE ANGLE – This car driving recorder employs 170° super wide angle lens. Ultra-wide field of view reduces the blind spots and captures more details, to reserve the real scene.

BUILT IN G-SENSOR – With built-in G-sensor, apeman dashboard camera can automatically detect a sudden shake/collision and lock the footage to prevent the video from being overwritten even in loop recording. Accident scene can be truly restored.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!