This automatic dual-shot espresso machine is down to $77 at Amazon (Reg. $100)

- Apr. 13th 2020 1:03 pm ET

Get this deal
Reg. $100 $77
0

Amazon is now offering the Mr. Coffee Automatic Dual-Shot Espresso/Cappuccino System (ECMP50) for $76.99 shipped. Also matched Walmart and Home Depot. Regularly $100, this model regularly sells for $90 or so these days with today’s offer being the lowest we have tracked on Amazon since Black Friday 2019. This is a dual 15-bar pump system that can spit out two shots at once while the thermal block heating system provides “barista-speed brewing.” The removable and washable drip tray is a nice touch and the built-in frothing arm will have your beverages adorning a delicious puff of milk at a moment’s notice. Rated 4+ stars from over 1,700 Amazon customers. More details below.

Considering how expensive espresso machines can get, today’s deal is easily one of the most affordable out there. Even the Nespresso single-serve options go for more than $77. However, while the reviews aren’t quite as impressive, you could save even more with this Bella Personal Espresso Maker at $42 on Amazon. This one has less of a barista-style setup and won’t pour two separate cups at once, but you will save some cash and still get the built-in milk frother.

Swing by our Home Goods Guide for even more discounted kitchenware.

Mr. Coffee Auto Dual Shot Espresso System Features:

  • 15-bar pump system uses powerful pressure to extract a dark, rich espresso brew
  • Frothing arm makes creamy froth to top off your cappuccinos and lattes
  • Make 2 single shots at once with dual-shot brewing. Watts: 1250
  • Thermal block heating system provides barista-speed brewing and heating. Cord length: 26 inches

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Get this deal
Reg. $100 $77
You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas of everyday life with the purchase of Whole Foods and the expansion of its Prime delivery service. You'll find everything related to Amazon, including the best deals, here in our constantly updated guide.
Best Home Goods Deals

Best Home Goods Deals

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.
Mr. Coffee

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

PXN MFi game controller
Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard