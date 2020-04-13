This automatic dual-shot espresso machine is down to $77 at Amazon (Reg. $100)

Amazon is now offering the Mr. Coffee Automatic Dual-Shot Espresso/Cappuccino System (ECMP50) for $76.99 shipped. Also matched Walmart and Home Depot. Regularly $100, this model regularly sells for $90 or so these days with today’s offer being the lowest we have tracked on Amazon since Black Friday 2019. This is a dual 15-bar pump system that can spit out two shots at once while the thermal block heating system provides “barista-speed brewing.” The removable and washable drip tray is a nice touch and the built-in frothing arm will have your beverages adorning a delicious puff of milk at a moment’s notice. Rated 4+ stars from over 1,700 Amazon customers. More details below.

Considering how expensive espresso machines can get, today’s deal is easily one of the most affordable out there. Even the Nespresso single-serve options go for more than $77. However, while the reviews aren’t quite as impressive, you could save even more with this Bella Personal Espresso Maker at $42 on Amazon. This one has less of a barista-style setup and won’t pour two separate cups at once, but you will save some cash and still get the built-in milk frother.

Swing by our Home Goods Guide for even more discounted kitchenware.

Mr. Coffee Auto Dual Shot Espresso System Features:

15-bar pump system uses powerful pressure to extract a dark, rich espresso brew

Frothing arm makes creamy froth to top off your cappuccinos and lattes

Make 2 single shots at once with dual-shot brewing. Watts: 1250

Thermal block heating system provides barista-speed brewing and heating. Cord length: 26 inches

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!