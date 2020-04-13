Brother’s AiO AirPrint laser printer is a work from home must: $115 ($25 off)

Staples is offering the Brother All-in-One Monochrome AirPrint-enabled Laser Printer (MFCL2710DW) for $114.99 shipped with the code 66122 at the final stage of checkout. Normally $140 or so at Amazon and Best Buy, this is the lowest price that we’ve tracked since mid-January when it fell to $110 and is the best available. Offering an all-in-one design, this model can scan, copy, and print with ease. Plus, thanks to AirPrint technology, it’ll easily pair with any iPhone, iPad, or Mac in your household. Also, because it’s wireless, you can even pair it up with Android or Windows machines just the same. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

Ditch the all-in-one design to save some cash. Brother’s AirPrint-enabled Wireless Laser Printer is available for $90 at Amazon right now. While you’ll miss out on some of the extra features today’s lead deal offers, I’ve used a similar model to this one for years and absolutely love it.

Both printers mentioned above use Brother’s TN 760 toner cartridge. When it comes to replacing my own TN 760 cartridge, I generally opt for this pack from LINKYO. While it’s not made by Brother, I’ve always had fantastic success with it. Plus, you’ll get two for $32, when Brother charges over $150 for the same kit. Each cartridge gives you approximately 3,000 printed pages.

Brother AiO Laser Printer features:

Print, Scan, Copy, Fax

Print Resolution: 2400 x 600 dpi

Maximum Print Size: 8.5 x 14″

Print Speed: 32 ppm

Optical Scan Resolution: 1200 x 1200 dpi

Flatbed Scan Area: 8.5 x 11.7″

50-Sheet ADF; Duplex Printing

