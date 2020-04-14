Keep your networking gear online with APC’s 450VA UPS at $45 (Reg. $55)

Best Buy is offering the APC Back-UPS 450VA 6-Outlet UPS (BN450M) for $44.99 shipped. Also at Walmart. Normally $55, this is the best price that we’ve tracked in nearly two years and is the lowest available. If you’re wanting to ensure that your network stays online in case the power goes out, then you’ll want a UPS like this one. It has 450VA of power and comes equipped with six total plugs. Four plugs provide both battery backup and surge protection, and the remaining two only protect from surges. Plus, the four battery backup ports are spaced a bit apart to ensure that you can easily plug in most power bricks. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

Step down a few bucks to save some cash. The CyberPower 350VA 6-Outlet UPS is a great alternative. At $40 shipped, it provides a slightly different design and a bit less power. But, it’ll still ensure that your gear stays on during a power outage.

Just want to protect from surges? Well, Belkin’s 12-Outlet Surge Protector is available for $25 Prime shipped at Amazon. I personally use this at my desk and absolutely love it. You’ll find six plugs that are spread apart for larger power bricks and another six down the center for normal plugs, ensuring all of your devices are easily powered.

APC 450VA UPS features:

Output: 255W / 450 VA

Input: 120V

6 x Total NEMA 5-15R Outlets

2 x Surge-Only Outlets

4 x Battery Backup & Surge Outlets

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!