DEWALT’s 110-piece bit set drops to under $25 at Lowe’s (50% off)

Lowe’s is offering the DEWALT 110-piece Screwdriver Bit Set for $24.98 with free in-store pickup. No-cost delivery is included on orders of $45 or more. Normally around $50, this is among the best pricing that we’ve tracked all-time and is the lowest available. If you’re working on any DIY projects now that you’ve got a bit more time at home, having spare bits around is essential. Whether you stripped out an old bit or just need a few more, with this kit you’ll have access to over 100-pieces in total. Plus, the carrying case makes it super simple to keep things organized. Rated 4.8/5 stars.

If you need impact-ready bits, then today’s lead deal won’t do you much good. However, DEWALT has a 40-piece kit that’s under $25 Prime shipped at Amazon that’ll get the job done and is specifically designed to be used with impact drivers.

However, those looking to save some cash will want to grab this 16-piece set of bits from DEWALT on Amazon for $10 Prime shipped. While you’ll lose out on the bulk that the deals above offer, this is perfect if you’re just starting out.

DEWALT Screwdriver Bit Set features:

Our TOUGH GRIP screwdriving accessories now come in ToughCase+ system, the latest addition to our accessory storage line. The ToughCase+ system is a connectible case system designed to optimize storage space and keep your bits organized. The patented bit-bar design allows for easy bit removal and the clear lid allows you to see inside at a glance. TOUGH GRIP accessories provide optimized fastener fitments to reduce cam-out, as well as a full hex design that increases bit tip strength. S2 modified, heat treated steel maximizes torque and overall life of the bit, making it a bit that can stand up to a wide variety of applications.

