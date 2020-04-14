Add Amazon’s refurb Fire HD 8 + Show Mode Charging Dock to your home from $40

- Apr. 14th 2020 3:08 pm ET

0

Amazon is offering the Fire HD 8 16GB Tablet plus the Show Mode Charging Dock for $39.99 shipped in refurbished condition. Grab the 32GB model with the dock at $69.99 shipped. For comparison, the 16GB tablet originally sold for $80, and the 32GB for $110, with the dock going for up to $40. This saves you $80 from the regular prices of purchasing these items separately and in new condition and beats our last mention of the Fire HD 8 itself by $10. The Fire HD 8 packs Amazon’s Alexa voice assistant, and thanks to the Show Mode Charging Dock, transforms into a smart display for your house. Plus, when you need a tablet on the couch, just undock it and away you go. Rated 4.3/5 stars and ships with a 90-day warranty.

Now, if 16GB or even 32GB is too small for your needs, it’s easy to expand. Fire HD 8 supports microSD cards, meaning you can easily just pop a 128GB model into it and instantly expand your storage. At just $22 for a microSD card means you’ll be able to store hours of music, movies, and hundreds of apps with ease.

For the Apple fans out there, we’re tracking a $300 discount on the iPad Pro, which is my personal tablet of choice. The deals start at $699 and go up from there, so if you’re needing a high-end tablet, be sure to check out our coverage here.

Fire HD 8 features:

  • 8″ HD display; 16 or 32 GB of internal storage (up to 400 GB with microSD)
  • 1.3 GHz quad-core processor
  • Up to 10 hours of battery life
  • Alexa hands-free enabled
  • 1.5 GB of RAM
  • 2 MP front-facing camera + 2 MP rear-facing HD camera
  • Dual-band Wi-Fi

