Take up to $300 off Apple’s 2018 12.9-inch iPad Pro, deals from $699

Today you can save upwards of $300 off Apple’s 2018 12.9-inch iPad Pro, headlined by a certified refurbished Wi-Fi 64GB model direct from Apple at $699. A 1-year warranty is included with purchase. Free shipping is available for all. That’s the best price we’ve tracked to date. If you prefer new condition, hop over to Amazon where various models are being discounted by up to $219. As a comparison, Best Buy is currently taking $100 off select models.

Apple’s 2018 iPad Pro sports a Liquid Retina edge-to-edge display with ProMotion, True Tone, and wide color. Other features include Face ID, 12MP camera, four speakers and up to 10 hours of battery life, all of which are powered by Apple’s A12X Bionic chip.

Put your savings to good use and grab the second-generation Apple Pencil. It takes your iPad Pro experience to the next level with “precision, responsiveness, and natural fluidity of a traditional writing instrument and the versatility to become so much more.”

Apple’s 2018 iPad Pro features:

A12X Bionic chip with Neural Engine

Face ID for secure authentication and Apple Pay

12MP back camera, 7MP True Depth front camera

Four speaker Audio with wider stereo sound

802. 11AC Wi-Fi and gigabit-class LTE cellular data

Up to 10 hours of battery life

USB-C connector for charging and accessories

iOS 12 with group FaceTime, shared augmented reality experiences, screen time, and more

