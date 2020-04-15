DEWALT’s cordless air compressor comes with two batteries at $319 (Reg. $450)

Home Depot is offering the DEWALT FLEXVOLT 2.5-Gallon 60-Volt MAX Brushless Cordless Air Compressor Kit for $319 shipped. This bundle includes the air compressor, two batteries, and a charger. For comparison, this bundle goes for $450 normally at Home Depot and the tool alone fetches nearly $300 at Amazon. This air compressor can work either plugged into the wall or off of the included 60V batteries from DEWALT. Plus, it’s part of DEWALT’s 60V MAX lineup of tools, meaning the batteries work for a plethora of other projects. Each charge can drive over 1,200 brad nails, which is plenty to get through most projects. You’ll get a maximum of 135-PSI out of this air compressor. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

Ditch the battery-powered design to save big. DEWALT has a 165-PSI Air Compressor on Amazon for $129 shipped. The only drawback here is that you’ll need to be near a plug to use it. But, at over half the cost of today’s lead deal, the savings could be easily worth it.

Now, if you went with today’s lead deal, spend a bit of your savings to make life easier. DEWALT has a hose reel with automatic retraction available for under $100 shipped. This will ensure that you always have a hose ready, and helps keep things tidy thanks to it automatically retracting the hose when you’re done using it.

DEWALT FLEXVOLT Cordless Air Compressor features:

Conveniently portable, this FLEXVOLT 60-Volt MAX 2.5-gallon cordless air compressor allows you to use the tools you already have. It drives 1,220 nails with each battery charge and has the run time to complete a variety of other applications. This durable unit features a OneTurn regular to take the fight out of toying with a dial. It’s brushless motor and heavy-duty oil-free pump provide cordless convenience with the power of a corded tool.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!