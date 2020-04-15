Read a book while social distancing on Kindle Oasis: $160 (Refurb, Orig. $250)

Amazon is offering the Kindle Oasis in certified refurbished condition for $159.99 shipped. With a $250 original price, that’s what the current model goes for right now at Amazon. This is one of the best prices we’ve tracked on a certified model all-time, though we have seen it go for as low as $100 in used condition. The Kindle Oasis offers a 7-inch 300 PPI display and a built-in backlight, allowing you to read during the day or at night just the same. Plus, it’s IPX8 waterproof, which allows you to enjoy a good book in the bath, at the beach, or anywhere really. Rated 4.5/5 stars, and ships with a 1-year warranty. Learn more in our announcement coverage.

Looking for a Kindle, but not wanting to drop $160? Well, the normal Kindle is available for $90 at Amazon. Though it’s not waterproof, the screen is smaller, and the resolution is only 167 PPI, the Kindle is great for getting started with an eReader. Plus, you’ll still net a backlit display here.

With your savings, be sure to grab this Kindle Oasis Water-Safe Fabric Cover. It’s $40 at Amazon and will keep your brand-new investment well-protected for years to come.

If you’re not sure what to read on your brand-new Kindle, grab 2-months FREE of Kindle Unlimited. This service includes access to millions of books, and right now new or non-active members can score two months free.

Kindle Oasis E-reader features:

Our largest, highest resolution display— 7” and 300 ppi, reads like real paper without glare, even in bright sunlight. The first waterproof (IPX8) Kindle so you are free to read in even more places. Now with Audible, listen to the world’s largest library of audiobooks. Pair with Bluetooth to take the story with you anytime, anywhere. Thin and light ergonomic design with dedicated page turn buttons and adaptive front light so you can read even more comfortably for hours.

