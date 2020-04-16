Ember’s iOS/Android-controlled travel mug + charging coaster now $60 off

Today only, the official Best Buy eBay store is now offering the Ember Temperature Control Travel Mug for $89.99 shipped. Matched as part of its Deals of the Day. Regularly up to $150 at Best Buy, third-party Amazon sellers have it starting at about $123 currently and today’s deal is matching our previous mention. Apple and Amazon charge $180 for the current-generation model (more on that below), for comparison. It is designed to keep your coffee and other beverages at the ideal temperature all day with precise user control. Connected to your iOS (Apple Watch included) or Android devices, you can manually adjust the temperature remotely while the internal battery runs for 2-hours before you’ll need to employ the included charging coaster. Other features include various notifications and the ability to customize text displayed on the smart mug’s LED display. Rated 4+ stars from over 60% of the Best Buy reviewers. More details below.

As mentioned above, there is a newer model of the Ember Temperature Control Travel Mug out there that sells for $180. Along with some minor improvements, the major difference between the two is an additional hour of battery life before the charging coaster is needed. But you’re also saving $90 today on the first-generation model above.

Or just forget the intelligent travel mug and grab a tried, tested, and true Contigo Stainless Steel for $13 Prime shipped instead. Carrying stellar ratings from nearly 30,000 Amazon customers, this model will keep your drinks hot for 7-hours or cold for up to 18, no charging coaster needed.

More on the Ember Temperature Control Travel Mug:

Sip coffee or tea at the perfect temperature with this Ember temperature-controlled mug. The Ember app lets you create temperature presets and arrange for notifications, and it keeps your hot beverage at the ideal temperature to the last drop. Adjust the heat level of this Ember temperature-controlled mug by simply rotating the dial.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!