NETGEAR’s 802.11ac Nighthawk range extender hits a new all-time low at $99

Newegg is offering the NETGEAR Nighthawk EX7000 Mesh 802.11ac Wi-Fi Range Extender for $98.99 shipped with the code EMCDHGM59 at checkout. Normally $120, and going for as much at both Amazon and Best Buy, this beats the lowest price that we’ve tracked previously by $1. Offering the ability to expand your home network with 802.11ac Wi-Fi coverage, this range extender is perfect if you’re wanting to work from the backyard or the other side of the house. It sports throughput of up to 1.9Gb/s, which offers plenty of bandwidth for streaming, gaming, and more, all without wires. Plus, this extender works with any Wi-Fi system, meaning you won’t have to buy any additional equipment to use it. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

If you’re wanting to just start over from scratch with your Wi-Fi network, we’d recommend going with eero. It’s 802.11ac just like the extender in today’s lead deal, however, it’s a full Wi-Fi router. Prices start at just $79 for eero, and it’s the only router around that’s HomeKit-certified so far.

However, if you’re on a tighter budget and want to further expand your Wi-Fi network, this 802.11ac extender is a great option. Coming in at $30 shipped, it offers 750Mb/s throughput which is great for smaller applications when compared to the 1.9Gb/s bandwidth that today’s lead deal offers.

NETGEAR Nighthawk Mesh Wi-Fi Extender features:

EXTENDED WIRELESS COVERAGE: Adds WiFi range coverage up to 1800 sq ft, and connects up to 30 devices such as laptops, smartphones, speakers, IP cameras, tablets, IoT devices, and more

SEAMLESS SMART ROAMING: Uses your existing network SSID name so you never get disconnected as you move around your home or office

AC1900 WIFI SPEED: Provides up to 1900Mbps performance using dual-band and patented FastLane(TM) technology for demanding HD streaming and online gaming

