OXO Box Grater + food storage container now 25% off at Amazon: $13 (Reg. $18)

Amazon is offering the OXO Good Grips Box Grater for $12.99 after you clip the on-page coupon. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $18 at Amazon, today’s deal is nearly 25% off the going rate, one of the best prices we have ever tracked, and the lowest we can find. Featuring coarse, medium, and fine stainless steel blades, it also sports a slicer on one side for larger pieces of things like cheese and cucumbers. This model also separates itself from your average grater with an included, attachable storage container that rests along the bottom and automatically catches, measures, and stores grated foods. Although the rubber rim along the bottom keeps things sturdy and in place even without the storage container. Rated 4+ stars from over 1,300 Amazon customers. More details below.

Just for comparison sake, today’s offers comes in at the same price as the standard 9-inch, AmazonBasics 4-Sided Stainless Steel Box Grater, which does not include the extra storage container system. In fact, most hand graters on Amazon sell for more than today’s lead deals. However, while it doesn’t offer as much dicing versatility, you could opt for the AmazonBasics Hand Grater at under $9, just don’t expect to get the slicer or the fine cutting blades all in one unit.

A quick browse through our household essentials deal hub will yield loads of notable offers on everything from multi-cookers and toasters to DIY tool sets, gift cards, and even smart, temperature-controlled travel mugs.

More on the OXO Good Grips Box Grater:

Sharp, stainless steel blades for easy grating

Coarse, medium and fine grating surfaces, and slicing surface

Slim construction conveniently fits into drawers

Attachable container for catching, measuring and storing freshly grated foods

Soft, comfortable, non-slip grip

