Upgrade your setup with SteelSeries’ Arctis 3 headset for $61.50 (25% off)

SteelSeries is offering its Arctis 3 Gaming Headset + Arctis Carrying Bag for $61.59 shipped with the code NYHROX12 at checkout. Normally, the headset would run you around $67 at Amazon and the bag is $15 from SteelSeries. You’re saving a total of 25% with today’s deal. If you’ve been gaming more, now that you’re likely spending extra time at home, then it might be time for a headset upgrade. The Arctis 3 from SteelSeries has a “Discord-certified ClearCast Microphone” which means your friends will be able to easily hear you in any online game you play together. Plus, the universal 3.5mm plug means these headphones work on a variety of platforms. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

Ditch the higher-end design and included carrying bag to save some cash. The SteelSeries Arctis 1 Gaming Headset is available for $50 shipped. While the design isn’t quite as nice, you’re still getting a great headset for a fantastic price here.

Not quite sure whether or not you’re wanting to build a gaming PC? Well, I just got back into the scene after not having one for nearly four years. Wondering what parts I chose? Well, they all revolve around NZXT’s brand-new H1 case, and I documented my journey for you to see.

SteelSeries Arctis 3 Gaming Headset features:

Discord-certified ClearCast noise canceling microphone for clear, natural-sounding voice communication on all platforms

Arctis signature soundscape emphasizes critical sounds to give you an audio advantage.

Play all day with athletics-inspired performance fabric AirWeave ear cushions that keep your ears cool and dry

Windows-Sonic surround compatible on PC and Xbox ONE

