Celebrate STEAM with the best little indoor drone: DJI/Ryze Tello $79 ($20 off), Robomaster S1 $50 off

DJI is celebrating STEAM by knocking its very popular Ryse Tello down to an all-time low of $79 ($20 off). Additionally, you can grab the Tello with the Boost Pack, which includes 3 batteries and a charging hub for $129 ($35 off). This little 80g indoor/outdoor drone is perfect for quarantined kids who want to learn how to not only fly a drone with a smartphone controller but also program a drone to do some incredible things using Scratch and other programming languages. It has a 720P/5MP camera, 13 minute flight time per battery.

Tello is an impressive and programmable drone perfect for education. You can easily learn programming languages such as Scratch, Python, and Swift. With an upgraded SDK 2.0, Tello EDU comes with more advanced commands and increased data interfaces. Complete with DJI’s flight control technology, Tello EDU also supports Electronic Image Stabilization. Write code to command multiple Tellos to fly in a swarm, and develop amazing AI functions. Programming has never been this fun with Tello!

In addition, the Robomaster S1 is knocked $50 off at $499 and from $475 on eBay.

The RoboMaster S1 is a game-changing educational robot built to unlock the potential in every learner. Inspired by DJI’s annual RoboMaster robotics competition, the S1 provides users with an in-depth understanding of science, math, physics, programming, and more through captivating gameplay modes and intelligent features.

Amazon is matching the sale with $79 for the Tello and $129 for the Boost Combo and $50 off the Robomaster S1

Tello specs:

Aircraft Weight: Approximately 80 g (Propellers and Battery Included)

Dimensions: 98×92.5×41 mm

Propeller: 3 inches

Built-in Functions: Range Finder, Barometer, LED, Vision System, 2.4 GHz 802.11n Wi-Fi, 720p Live View

Port: Micro USB Charging Port

Flight Performance Max Flight Distance: 100m

Max Speed: 8m/s

Max Flight Time: 13min

Max Flight Height: 30m

Battery Detachable Battery: 1.1Ah/3.8V

Camera Photo: 5MP (2592×1936)

FOV: 82.6°

Video: HD720P30

Format: JPG(Photo); MP4(Video)

EIS: Yes

My kids have had the Tello for years and love it although they gave theirs a none too flattering paint job:

