GoPro 3-axis stabilizing Karma Grip hits a new all-time low of $100 ($200 off)

GoPro is currently offering its Karma Grip Gimbal for $99.99 shipped. Originally selling for $300, it now goes for $200 at Best Buy on sale. This is a new all-time low that we’ve tracked by $50 and is the best available. The GoPro Karma Grip works with the Black versions of the HERO7/6/5 action cameras out of the box, enabling you to capture buttery smooth video footage. However, since most action cameras followed GoPro’s design language, it’s very possible that you can mount other brands into the Karma Grip and use them just the same. Given that your camera will now be stabilized within the 3-axis gimbal here, both slow-motion and fast-paced footage will be shake-free, making your videos seem even more cinematic. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

Need to stabilize a smartphone instead of an action camera? Well, the DJI Osmo Mobile 3 comes in at $99 shipped and gets the job done fantastically. It collapses down into a small package, making it ultra-portable. And, since it stabilizes your smartphone, there’s no need to carry around a secondary camera when you have this.

However, those on a tighter budget will want to check out the Manfrotto PIXI Mini Tripod. This micro tripod goes everywhere you do thanks to its ultra-compact form factor. I keep this in my camera bag and have used it multiple times already with my DSLR, as well as with my smartphone tripod mount. Available on Amazon for just $20 Prime shipped, this is a budget-focused option to capture stable video, though it won’t help remove shake while walking.

GoPro Karma Grip features:

Increase the professionalism of your GoPro videography with this Karma grip. Whether you’re hiking rough terrain or biking in the fast lane, it provides stability for images and lets you control your camera via built-in control buttons. This Karma grip is compatible with common GoPro mounts and can be used with an optional extender.

