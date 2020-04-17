Milwaukee’s 1400-lumen M12 work light comes with a battery: $139 ($100 off)

Home Depot is offering the Milwaukee M12 Cordless 1400 Lumen ROCKET LED Work Light with M12 4.0Ah Battery for $139 shipped. This is down nearly $100 from its regular going rate and is among the best pricing that we’ve tracked all-time. This light works with any Milwaukee M12 batteries, but includes a 4.0Ah one in the package in case you’ve yet to start building out your toolkit. Because of this, you’ll be able to swap batteries with other tools on the job once you begin expanding your setup. I have a kit full of Milwaukee M12 tools and absolutely love them. You’ll get 1400-lumens of light output here, which is more than enough to illuminate any job site. Rated 4.8/5 stars.

Are you more of a RYOBI fan? Well, The RYOBI One+ 18V Portable LED Work Light is available on Amazon for $35 shipped. While it’s only 330-lumen, instead of today’s lead deal’s 1400-lumen, you’ll be saving quite a bit. Just know that you’ll need a RYOBI One+ 18V battery to use it.

Looking for something more compact? I have the OLIGHT i3E EOS LED Flashlight with my multitool and never leave the house without it. At under $10 Prime shipped, it’s an easy recommendation. This mini light uses just a single AAA battery, and outputs 90-lumens of brightness.

Milwaukee ROCKET LED Work light features:

The Milwaukee M12 ROCKET Dual Power Tower Light is More Portable and offers All-Day Operation. The compact tower light has the lightest weight in its class and a 45% smaller footprint than M18 ROCKET Tower Lights. This allows users to easily carry it and set up in even the most confined spaces. When not in use, the light collapses down to 31 in. with 3-side handles allowing for easy transportation and storage. The LED tower light extends 5 ft. 8 in. to provide 1,400 Lumens of TRUEVIEW High Definition Output on high mode and 700 Lumens on low mode.

