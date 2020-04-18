Save up to 47% on Milwaukee M12 and M18 drills/drivers with prices from $80

Today only, Woot is offering a selection of Milwaukee M12 and M18 Power Tools at up to 47% off with prices starting at $80 Prime shipped. Non-Prime members will be charged a $6 delivery fee. Our favorite is the M12 ⅜-inch Hammer Drill/Driver Kit for $79.99. For comparison, it goes for $149 at Home Depot right now with today’s deal being among the best we’ve tracked all-time. I love Milwaukee’s M12 gear and have a full kit of my own. While I don’t have this specific hammer drill, I do have the non-hammer version in my setup and absolutely love it. You’ll get the ⅜-inch hammer drill, a battery, charger, and case here. This is great if you have holes to drill in concrete or other stronger substances as you check things off your honey-do list. Rated 4.6/5 stars. Head below for more great deals.

Other Milwaukee deals:

  • M18 1/4-inch Impact Driver: $100 (Reg. $179)
    • Includes driver, two batteries, charger, case
  • M18 2-Speed 1/4-inch Impact Driver: $110 (Reg. $199)
    • Includes driver, two batteries, charger, case

Now, should you opt for the hammer drill above, then we’d recommend grabbing this bit kit for $32 shipped on Amazon. It’s designed specifically for hammer drills and includes chisels, bits, and more.

However, if you’re after something more traditional, we’d recommend grabbing DEWALT’s FlexTorq 40-piece Bit Set. It’s available on Amazon for $25 Prime shipped and has everything you need to get started with DIY projects.

Milwaukee M12 Hammer Drill features:

The Milwaukee M12 3/8 in. Hammer Drill/Driver Kit is the industry’s first sub-compact hammer drill/driver and delivers best-in-class POWER, speed and durability. The compact and lightweight cordless hammer drill/driver gets the job done and is ideal for contractors, maintenance technicians, remodelers and professionals seeking portability and performance. The hammer drill/driver offers users best-in-class 275 in./lbs. of torque and 0 RPM – 400 RPM/0 RPM – 1,500 RPM with the REDLITHIUM 12-Volt battery.

