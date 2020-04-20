Kohler’s hygenic hands-free foaming soap dispenser now $35 (Reg. $45+)

Today only, Woot is offering the Kohler Touchless Foaming Soap Dispenser (K-8637-ST) for $34.99 with free shipping for Prime members. Otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will apply here. Regularly $67 direct, this model usually sells for $45+ at Amazon and is now at the lowest price we can find. It’s also up at $50 on Home Depot as well. Kohler’s battery-powered pump will dispense soap with hygienic hands-free operation while a 20-second light-up timer adds a bit of fun for the kids and helps to ensure they are getting the job done properly. Other features include an “easy-to-fill” dispenser, a soap-level window, anti-drop spout, and a stainless steel housing. Rated 4+ stars. More details below.

Just for comparison sake, today’s deal is well under the price of the $60 simplehuman hands-free soap pumps. But if the touch-free design doesn’t matter to you, consider the attractive simplehuman Precision Lever Square Push Soap Pump at $18. While clearly a much more low-tech solution, it ships with a solid 5-year warranty and even better ratings from nearly 1,500 Amazon customers.

Kohler Touchless Foaming Soap Dispenser:

With its hygienic, no-touch operation, this handsome stainless steel soap dispenser from Kohler works with foaming or liquid soap. A timer stays lit until 20 seconds has passed, the recommended time for effective hand washing. Battery-operated dispenser is easy to fill and allows hand-washers to select the amount of soap needed.

