Kohler’s hygenic hands-free foaming soap dispenser now $35 (Reg. $45+)

- Apr. 20th 2020 8:31 am ET

Today only, Woot is offering the Kohler Touchless Foaming Soap Dispenser (K-8637-ST) for $34.99 with free shipping for Prime members. Otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will apply here. Regularly $67 direct, this model usually sells for $45+ at Amazon and is now at the lowest price we can find. It’s also up at $50 on Home Depot as well. Kohler’s battery-powered pump will dispense soap with hygienic hands-free operation while a 20-second light-up timer adds a bit of fun for the kids and helps to ensure they are getting the job done properly. Other features include an “easy-to-fill” dispenser, a soap-level window, anti-drop spout, and a stainless steel housing. Rated 4+ stars. More details below.

Just for comparison sake, today’s deal is well under the price of the $60 simplehuman hands-free soap pumps. But if the touch-free design doesn’t matter to you, consider the attractive simplehuman Precision Lever Square Push Soap Pump at $18. While clearly a much more low-tech solution, it ships with a solid 5-year warranty and even better ratings from nearly 1,500 Amazon customers.

Swing by our Home Goods Guide for additional household essential deals, furniture, robots vacuums, and more.

Kohler Touchless Foaming Soap Dispenser:

With its hygienic, no-touch operation, this handsome stainless steel soap dispenser from Kohler works with foaming or liquid soap. A timer stays lit until 20 seconds has passed, the recommended time for effective hand washing. Battery-operated dispenser is easy to fill and allows hand-washers to select the amount of soap needed.

