Save big on Milwaukee and Ryobi tools at Home Depot, today only from $75

- Apr. 20th 2020 1:45 pm ET

0

Home Depot is offering the Milwaukee M12 12V Lithium-Ion ¼-inch Hex Screwdriver Kit plus a 25-foot Tape Measure for $74.97 shipped. Normally, you’d pay $99 for the screwdriver kit alone, with the tape measure costing an additional $14. This gives you a total savings of 33% and is one of the best prices that we’ve tracked all-time. Milwaukee is my personal choice for tools, as I have an M12 kit that includes a similar driver to today’s lead deal. I love the small and compact form factor, and the batteries last forever. Plus, since you get two batteries plus a charger, you’ll always be ready for any project, big or small. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

We also spotted that Home Depot is offering a plethora of Ryobi One+ tools with prices from $79 as part of its Special Buy of the Day. You’ll find batteries, vacuums, saws, combo kits, and more available at fantastic prices.

With your savings, be sure to grab this 40-piece DEWALT FlexTorq Bit Set at Amazon. This kit is designed specifically for impact drivers, though it’ll work well with all drill types. At under $25 Prime shipped, it’s a no-brainer purchase.

Looking for something a bit more budget-focused? Well, BLACK+DECKER’s 20V MAX Drill/Driver is a great buy at $44 shipped on Amazon. While it’s quite a bit larger, you’ll lose out on the Milwaukee M12 ecosystem here.

Milwaukee M12 Hex Screwdriver Kit features:

The Milwaukee M12 1/4 in. Hex Screwdriver Kit is optimized for professionals who frequently encounter precision fastening applications. The cordless hex screwdriver delivers unmatched precision, power and portability along with a slimmer, more ergonomic grip. A variable speed trigger and 0 RPM-500 RPM provides users with unrivaled fastening control while 15 plus 1 clutch settings to prevent over-tightening of fasteners. The tool’s 175 in./lbs. of torque provide users with the power to handle tough applications.

Best Home Goods Deals

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.
Home Depot

Ryobi Milwaukee

Mac mini

LG 34" Curved UltraWide

