Record your drives with Aukey’s 1080p Dash Camera at $42 (reg. $60)

Aukey Direct via Amazon is offering its 1080p Dash Camera for $41.99 shipped with the code JY4PZR32 at checkout. This is down from its $60 going rate and is one of the best prices that we’ve tracked in the past year. Offering 1080p recording, this dash camera is a must-have for anyone who plans to drive at all. You never know when you’ll need footage of a wreck, incident, or just want to remember the beauty that you drove through on summer vacation. The 170-degree field of view makes sure that you’ll capture the entire road in front of you. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

Use a fraction of your savings to pick up this 32GB microSD Card. Today’s lead deal takes microSD to keep your recordings safe. At $7.50 Prime shipped, it’s a no-brainer purchase here, especially since the included adapter makes it super simple to transfer footage from camera to computer.

Ditch the Aukey namesake to save some cash. You can get this 1080p Dash Camera for around $27 shipped at Amazon. You’ll still get the same recording quality as today’s lead deal, as well as a 170-degree field-of-view, but sacrifice the higher-quality build that Aukey offers.

Aukey 1080p Dash Camera features:

The DR01 backs you up in any road incident. Sony Exmor Sensor captures super-sharp 1080p video (and optional in-car audio) with 170° field of view and also performs well for nighttime driving

Emergency Recording automatically captures unexpected driving incidents and protects the recordings. Loop Recording allows continuous use by writing over old, unneeded footage.

Powered by the included dual-port USB car charger and internal supercapacitor. The supercapacitor has greater heat & cold endurance and longer lifetime than standard battery technology

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!