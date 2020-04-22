Celebrate Earth Day with $100 off Vitamix’s indoor food recycler composter

Today only, as part of its Deals of the Day, Best Buy is offering the Vitamix 84.5-Oz. FoodCycler Indoor Food Recycler for $249.99 shipped. Regularly $350 at Best Buy, this model is listed at $300 direct from Vitamix and is now at the best price we can find. According to Vitamix, “being kind to the planet just got easier” with the FoodCycler. This indoor composter takes just 3- to 8-hours to turn your food scraps into useable nutrient-rich fertilizer. With the press of a button, it will break down food waste to a tenth of the size while a carbon filtration system helps to eliminate odors so it can be used indoors. Rated 4+ stars. More details below.

Outside of a traditional outdoor composter, there are a few indoor options for much less than today’s lead deal. The Utopia Kitchen Stainless Steel Compost Bin sells for $25 while the OXO Good Grips variant goes for $20. This Full Circle Fresh Air Odor-Free Kitchen Compost Bin is on sale for $22 right now as well. Clearly these options won’t reduce the size of the waste nor do they have high-tech solutions for eliminating odors, but you’re also saving a fortune. And you can always just empty in to your outdoor compost at the end of each day anyway.

More on the Vitamix FoodCycler:

Being kind to the planet just got easier. The FoodCycler is an indoor food recycler — some may call it an indoor composter — that does its work in just 3 to 8 hours. You can do your part simply by tossing food scraps into a bucket and pressing a button. From there, the FoodCycler breaks down food waste into a tenth of its original volume and creates a nutrient-rich fertilizer you can add to your soil. A process that can take months if done the traditional way can happen within hours.

