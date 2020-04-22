Score an iPhone XR + cellular service from $30 per month at Red Pocket Mobile

Red Pocket Mobile is offering Apple’s iPhone XR plus its cellular service with prices from $29.71 per month. To get the best price possible, you’ll need to opt for the 24-month term on the basic plan of 1GB LTE, 1,000-minutes, and unlimited messages. However, you’ll find all types of plans and setups available here, with service terms ranging from 6- to 24-months long. Plans range from 1GB of 4G LTE to unlimited, and prices vary depending on the configuration you choose. For comparison, you’d pay $599 for an iPhone XR by itself from Apple right now. If you factor out the best possible price from Red Pocket right now, you’ll pay $720 over 24-months for both your phone and cellular service, meaning that your 2-years of service only costs $120. Apple’s iPhone XR offers Face ID, a 6.1-inch Liquid Retina display, wireless charging, and more. Not sure if the iPhone XR is right for you? Be sure to check out our comparison with Apple’s brand-new iPhone SE.

If you do opt to grab the iPhone XR, there are a few accessories we recommend picking up. To start with, this $15 Prime shipped case is a must-have. It’s entirely clear so you can see the beauty that is your new smartphone.

We’d also highly recommend grabbing tempered glass screen protectors. There’s a 3-pack on Amazon for $7 Prime shipped, and you’ll not regret buying it. This will ensure that your smartphone’s display stays in pristine condition for years to come.

iPhone XR features:

6.1-inch Liquid Retina display (LCD)

IP67 water and dust resistant (maximum depth of 1 meter up to 30 minutes)

12MP camera with OIS and 7MP True Depth front camera—Portrait mode, Portrait Lighting, Depth Control, and Smart HDR

Face ID for secure authentication and Apple Pay

