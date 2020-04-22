Score an iPhone XR + cellular service from $30 per month at Red Pocket Mobile

Red Pocket Mobile is offering Apple’s iPhone XR plus its cellular service with prices from $29.71 per month. To get the best price possible, you’ll need to opt for the 24-month term on the basic plan of 1GB LTE, 1,000-minutes, and unlimited messages. However, you’ll find all types of plans and setups available here, with service terms ranging from 6- to 24-months long. Plans range from 1GB of 4G LTE to unlimited, and prices vary depending on the configuration you choose. For comparison, you’d pay $599 for an iPhone XR by itself from Apple right now. If you factor out the best possible price from Red Pocket right now, you’ll pay $720 over 24-months for both your phone and cellular service, meaning that your 2-years of service only costs $120. Apple’s iPhone XR offers Face ID, a 6.1-inch Liquid Retina display, wireless charging, and more. Not sure if the iPhone XR is right for you? Be sure to check out our comparison with Apple’s brand-new iPhone SE.
If you do opt to grab the iPhone XR, there are a few accessories we recommend picking up. To start with, this $15 Prime shipped case is a must-have. It’s entirely clear so you can see the beauty that is your new smartphone.
We’d also highly recommend grabbing tempered glass screen protectors. There’s a 3-pack on Amazon for $7 Prime shipped, and you’ll not regret buying it. This will ensure that your smartphone’s display stays in pristine condition for years to come.
iPhone XR features:
- 6.1-inch Liquid Retina display (LCD)
- IP67 water and dust resistant (maximum depth of 1 meter up to 30 minutes)
- 12MP camera with OIS and 7MP True Depth front camera—Portrait mode, Portrait Lighting, Depth Control, and Smart HDR
- Face ID for secure authentication and Apple Pay
