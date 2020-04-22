Kershaw’s Bareknuckle 3.5-inch Pocket Knife hits the Amazon low at $54.50

- Apr. 22nd 2020 1:30 pm ET

0

Amazon is offering the Kershaw Bareknuckle Pocket Knife for $54.48 shipped. Regularly up to $70, it has sold in the $63 range over the last few months at Amazon and is now at the all-time low. This knife features a stonewashed finish on the 3.5-inch Sandvik blade with a “long, piercing tip.” You’re also looking at anodized aluminum handles, a KVT ball-bearing opening for “smooth, safe, and secure” deployment, as well as black oxide-coated hardware. Rated 4+ stars. More details below.

A great alternative to today’s lead deal is the Gerber Paraframe Mini Knife. It sells for $9.50 at Amazon and carries solid ratings from nearly 2,000 customers. It has a smaller blade length at 2.22-inches, but you’ll still get a well-rated pocket knife with a folding mechanism for a fraction of the price.

But be sure to swing by our roundup the best multitools out there with prices starting at $5 if you would prefer a more versatile pocket companion.

Kershaw Bareknuckle Pocket Knife features:

  • Classy, exciting, matte gray 6061-T6 anodized aluminum handles distinguish the knife amongst others. The striking color combination and contrast is impressive and sure to catch the eye of an admirer
  • Opened manually the old-fashioned way, the KVT ball-bearing opening makes the Bareknuckle smooth, safe, secure, fast, quick, convenient, and protective to deploy
  • The all-black, black oxide coated hardware along with the intricate, oversized pivot adds to the interest and stunning design of the knife. A slim backspacer adds another element of classic style

