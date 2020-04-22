Seagate’s 10TB desktop HDD has a built-in USB hub at $168 (Reg. $180+)

- Apr. 22nd 2020 5:30 pm ET

0

Staples is offering the Seagate 10TB Backup Plus Desktop Hard Drive with USB Hub (STEL10000400X) for $167.99 shipped with the code 13130 at checkout. This is down from its regular rate of over $180 and is among the best pricing that we’ve tracked all-time. Offering 10TB of storage, this roomy desktop hard drive will keep your documents, Time Machines, photos, videos, and more backed up with ease. Don’t worry about taking up a USB port on your computer, either, as it has a built-in hub up front that adds an additional two 3.0 hookups. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

Now, if 10TB is a bit overkill for your needs, then there’s a way to backup your Mac easier. Seagate’s portable 4TB HDD is a fantastic option. It comes in at $92 shipped on Amazon and allows you to easily keep documents and backups with you on-the-go since it doesn’t require external power.

However, opting for the SanDisk USB 3.1 256GB Flash Drive is a more budget-focused and compact option. At $35 shipped, it’s an easy recommendation. Just clip this to your keys and you’ll always have 256GB of storage wherever you go.

Seagate 10TB Backup Plus Desktop HDD features:

  • Store and access content for years to come with 10TB of massive space in a USB drive
  • A great external hard drive for Mac and Windows, this hub can charge mobile devices and transfer files from USB cameras and USB thumb drives via its 2 USB 3.0 ports
  • Use seamlessly between Windows and Mac by installing the provided NTFS driver for Mac
  • Take advantage of a complimentary 2 month membership to the Adobe Creative Cloud Photography Plan for access to awesome photo and video editing apps

