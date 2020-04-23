Anker’s 4-port USB 3.0 hub offers portable expansion for $7 Prime shipped

Anker Direct via Amazon is offering its 4-port USB 3.0 Hub for $6.99 Prime shipped with the code AKUSBHUB at checkout. This is down from its $10 going rate and is one of the best prices that we’ve tracked all-time. This USB hub requires no external power to run and takes one port and makes it into four. This is a great tool to keep in your bag as it makes it super simple to plug in multiple devices to any computer. The slim form factor means it won’t take up much room in your bag, either. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Today’s lead deal is among the best pricing that we’ve tracked all-time and can find period on a 4-port USB hub. For instance, Sabrent has one for $8 right now and that’s the next-best price that we can find.

Already have a USB hub, but need to convert it to USB-C? Well, this 2-pack adapters is just $5 Prime shipped at Amazon and will make it super simple to use your legacy devices with newer hardware.

Anker 4-port USB 3.0 Hub features:

Big Expansion: Transform one of your computer’s USB ports into four with this USB hub.

SuperSpeed Data: Use the USB hub to sync data at blazing speeds up to 5Gbps—fast enough to transfer an HD movie in seconds.

For Desktop or Laptop Setups: Set up your workstation however you want with 2 ft of cable. Use the included cable tie to adjust the length for maximum comfort and productivity.

