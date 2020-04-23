Capture your drives with this 1080p dash camera at $28 (Reg. up to $50)

- Apr. 23rd 2020 3:28 pm ET

0

apeman store (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its 1080p Mini Dash Camera for $27.98 shipped with the code ZW9RMULM at checkout. This is down from its regular going rate of up to $50, current sale of $40 at Amazon, and is the best available. This dash camera records in 1080p, which means it’ll easily capture anything that’s in front of you with high-quality video. The mini form factor means that it won’t really get in the way of your view when driving, making sure that you can stay safe with an unobstructed windshield. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

Use a fraction of your savings to grab this 32GB microSD card. While it’s not the largest storage-wise, this dash camera automatically overwrites the oldest recordings to make room for new ones. At $7.50 Prime shipped, this is a fantastic purchase.

If you already have a GoPro, then there’s no need to get a dedicated dash camera. Just grab this budget-focused $9 Prime shipped windshield mount from Amazon. It’ll put your GoPro front-and-center and allow you to capture your drives easily.

Apeman 1080p Mini Dash Cam features:

SELF DEVELOPMENT & BRAND NEW DESIGN – C420 continues the lightweight, mini design of the previous version; it can be perfectly hidden behind the rear mirror. The appearance, texture and the upgrade of the button make the product feel more comfortable; the operation is still simple and friendly to new users.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas of everyday life with the purchase of Whole Foods and the expansion of its Prime delivery service. You'll find everything related to Amazon, including the best deals, here in our constantly updated guide.
Best Smartphone Accessories

Best Smartphone Accessories

This is our guide to the best smartphone accessory deals from Amazon, Best Buy, Target, B&H, and many more. You'll find everything needed to outfit your iPhone or Android device within this guide, including but not limited to cases, batteries, cables, and more. Occasionally, you'll find more niche accessories like headphones, speakers, and drones here as well.
Apeman

About the Author

Patrick Campanale's favorite gear

Mac mini

Mac mini
LG 34" Curved UltraWide

LG 34" Curved UltraWide