Capture your drives with this 1080p dash camera at $28 (Reg. up to $50)

apeman store (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its 1080p Mini Dash Camera for $27.98 shipped with the code ZW9RMULM at checkout. This is down from its regular going rate of up to $50, current sale of $40 at Amazon, and is the best available. This dash camera records in 1080p, which means it’ll easily capture anything that’s in front of you with high-quality video. The mini form factor means that it won’t really get in the way of your view when driving, making sure that you can stay safe with an unobstructed windshield. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

Use a fraction of your savings to grab this 32GB microSD card. While it’s not the largest storage-wise, this dash camera automatically overwrites the oldest recordings to make room for new ones. At $7.50 Prime shipped, this is a fantastic purchase.

If you already have a GoPro, then there’s no need to get a dedicated dash camera. Just grab this budget-focused $9 Prime shipped windshield mount from Amazon. It’ll put your GoPro front-and-center and allow you to capture your drives easily.

Apeman 1080p Mini Dash Cam features:

SELF DEVELOPMENT & BRAND NEW DESIGN – C420 continues the lightweight, mini design of the previous version; it can be perfectly hidden behind the rear mirror. The appearance, texture and the upgrade of the button make the product feel more comfortable; the operation is still simple and friendly to new users.

