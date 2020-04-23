Protect valuables in this Barska Biometric Safe for $120 (Reg. $164) + more

Today only, Woot is offering the Barska Top-Opening Biometric Safe (BX-200) for $119.99 with free shipping for Prime members. Otherwise, a $6 delivery will apply here. Regularly $164 at Amazon, today’s deal is $10 under the all-time low there and the lowest price we can find. Made of hot rolled silicon steel, it features a quick access fingerprint scanner, dual hydraulic hinge, a reinforced motorized safe door, a pair of solid steel locking bolts, and a silent access option. It also ships with a protective floor mat, pre-drilled holes for mounting, and a set of emergency back-up keys. Rated 4+ stars. More details below.

While you won’t get the fingerprint scanner lock, a great alternative to today’s lead deal is the AmazonBasics Steel Security Safe Lock Box at $66 shipped. It carries best-seller status at Amazon along with a 4+ star rating from over 8,200 customers. Although this $40 SentrySafe Fireproof Box will provide even more secure space than the AmazonBasics model and has solid ratings.

Be sure to browse through the rest of today’s Barska Woot sale right here for additional models from $100. Then swing by our Home and Smart Home Guides for additional household deals.

Barska Top-Opening Biometric Safe:

The new Quick Access Biometric Top Opening Drawer Safe by Barska features a new dual hydraulic pressurized hinge system. Barska biometric safes are well known for their quick access fingerprint scanning optical technology. This new dual hydraulic hinge allows for quick access to your valuables. The reinforced motorized dead bolt safe door can be effortlessly opened with one finger.

