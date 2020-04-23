Bring the deli home, Chef’s Choice Electric Meat Slicer now $90 (Reg. $134+)

Today only, Woot is offering the Chef’s Choice Electric Meat Slicer (615A) for $89.99 with free shipping for Prime members. Otherwise, a $6 delivery will apply here. Regularly between $134 and $165 at Amazon over the last few months, today’s offer is the best deal we can find and about $45 under the next best listing. Well, if you can’t go to the deli right now, you might as well bring it to you. From meats to cheeses, fruits, and veggies, this model’s 7-inch stainless steel blade slices foods from 1-inch thick to “deli thin.” It is made of cast aluminum and stainless steel, like the metal food pusher, and includes a host of removable parts for easy cleaning including the carriage, food deflector, and thickness guide plate. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 2,000 Amazon customers. More details below.

You can save slightly more with the Chefman Die-Cast Electric Deli/Food Slicer at $70. While it doesn’t feature as robust a build quality, it’ll take up less space on the counter and has much of the same feature set otherwise. Or just scoop up something like the highly-rated Mercer Culinary Knives at under $18 Prime shipped and get a bit of workout while your carving up the apps.

Espresso machines, DIY tool sets, food storage containers, and much more grace our home goods deal hub today.

More on the Chef’s Choice Electric Meat Slicer:

The sleek construction includes a tilted food carriage for fast and efficient slicing. The food carriage is large and fully retracts to permit slicing of extra large roasts, hams and other foods. The food pusher is constructed of metal with an easy grip, non slip design. The 615A comes equipped with a 7-inch (17 cm.) stainless steel blade ideal for slicing a wide variety of foods. The precision thickness control slices from deli-thin to approximately one-inch thick.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!