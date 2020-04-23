Score a new espresso machine at up to $200 off: Calphalon, De’Longhi, more

Amazon is offering the Calphalon Temp iQ Espresso Machine with Steam Wand (BVCLECMP1) for $249.99 shipped. Regularly $300, today’s offer is a straight $50 price drop, a new Amazon all-time low, and the best we can find. Bed Bath and Beyond is charging $300 for comparison. This model’s 15-Bar Italian pump “delivers the right amount of pressure for maximum flavor extraction” while the dial interface is used for selecting between steam, hot water, and pre-programmed single/double shots. Other features include a 58mm café-sized porta filter, removable 2.0L water reservoir, cup warming tray, and the built-in milk frothing steam wand. Rated 4+ stars. Head below for more espresso machine deals.

We also spotted the Brim 19-Bar Espresso Maker down at $249.99 shipped as part of Best Buy’s Deals of the Day. Regularly as much as $400, this model sells for $350 at Amazon and is now at the lowest price we can find. While it might not carry the recognizable brand name like today’s lead deal, it comes with much of the same features as well as a die-cast construction and an even more powerful 19-Bar pump. Also rated 4+ stars.

But if you’re really looking to take your espresso game to a professional level at home, take a look at this deal on the De’Longhi Magnifica S Smart Fully Auto Espresso Machine. Costco members can now score it for $200 off the $1,000 going rate. This model comes with everything the others do as well as an integrated burr grinder. Rated 4+ stars.

15-Bar Italian pump delivers the right amount of pressure for maximum flavor extraction and produces a beautiful layer of crema for your Espresso

Dial interface for selecting steam, hot water, and pre-programmed single and double shots

58mm café-sized porta filter holds more grounds and ensures even water dispersion and extraction for robust flavor

