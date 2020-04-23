Food storage sets up to 50% off: Sterilite, Pyrex, Rubbermaid, more from $13

- Apr. 23rd 2020 12:18 pm ET

0

Walmart is offering the 20-piece Sterilite Ultra Seal Food Storage Set for $12.98 with free shipping in orders over $35. Regularly $25 and currently starting at $24 via Amazon third-party sellers, today’s offer is nearly 50% off and the lowest total we can find. Completely freezer-, microwave-, and dishwasher-safe, this set features color-coded pieces to easily match the lid to the base as well as a nest-like design for simple storage. Each container has a gasket and four latches to create an air and watertight seal “that keeps food fresh and prevents liquids from leaking.” Rated 4+ stars and be sure to head below for the rest of today’s food storage deals.

More Food Storage Sets on Sale:

For a more affordable option than today’s deals, take a look at the 15-pack of Freshware Meal Prep Containers for just over $11 Prime shipped. While this option is firmly planted in the disposable category, you can just as well clean and reuse them as many times as you would like. In fact, this highly-rated set is also safe in the microwave, dishwasher and freezer, according to the listing page.

More on the Sterilite Ultra Seal Food Storage Set:

The Sterilite Ultra Seal 20 Piece Set offers an assortment of Ultra Seal containers to provide solutions for every day food storage needs. The containers feature a color-coded matching system to help find the correct lid and base combination without rummaging through the cupboards. The gasket and four latches in the lid create an airtight and watertight seal that keeps food fresh and prevents liquids from leaking. 

