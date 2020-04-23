Gunnar’s highly-rated Enigma Blue Light Filtering Glasses hit $40 (Reg. $50)

Apr. 23rd 2020

Today only, Best Buy’s official eBay storefront is offering the Gunnar Optics Enigma Blue Light Filtering Gaming Glasses for $39.99 shipped. Also available direct as part of its Deals of the Day. Amazon is also matching the $39.99 price but is running low on stock. Normally $50, this is among the best pricing that we’ve tracked all-time and is the lowest available. If you suffer from eye fatigue after long days at work or gaming, then Gunnar Optics’ blue light filtering glasses are a must. These glasses filter out the extra blue light that your computer generates which can keep you up later at night and also make your eyes get more fatigued after hours of viewing. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

While Gunnar is one of the most well-known brands for these types of glasses, you could opt for this 2-pack at Amazon for $20 Prime shipped. You’ll not only save money but also pick up two pairs of glasses for half the cost of today’s lead deal. While this isn’t from a well-known brand, over 5,500 Amazon shoppers have left a collective 4.3/5 star rating.

If it’s time to pick up a new monitor, the ASUS ROG Strix 35-inch 1440p 100Hz UltraWide is a fantastic choice. Whether you want to game or get work done, this $600 monitor does it all beautifully.

Gunnar Optics Enigma Gaming Glasses features:

  • Protect Your Eyes – High Energy Blue Light emitted by electronic devices such as computers, tablets, and smartphones have shown to increase the risk of accumulated damage to the retina, cataracts, sleep disorders and macular degeneration.
  • Block Blue Light – Block 65% of harmful blue light, 100% of UV. Prevent short-term and long-term damage like macular degeneration, cataracts, and the reduction of melatonin production.
  • Sleep Better – Block blue light and reduce eye strain that affects your bodies circadian rhythms and prevents healthy restorative restful sleep you need to perform daily and prevent health issues.

Best Amazon Deals

Best Buy Deals

Mac mini

LG 34" Curved UltraWide

