Harry Potter stainless steel BlenderBottles are $15 off today + more from $10

- Apr. 23rd 2020 8:58 am ET

Amazon is offering the Harry Potter 26-ounce stainless steel BlenderBottle Shaker Bottle for $19.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. This deal is available on the Dark Mark, Deathly Hallows, and Expecto Patronum versions. You’ll find those and other designs matched at Best Buy today as well. Regularly $35, today’s deal is a $15 price drop and the lowest we have tracked at Amazon. This authentic Harry Potter-themed BlenderBottle features a vacuum-insulated stainless steel construction that keeps beverages “cold for up to 24-hours.” It comes with the surgical-grade BlenderBall whisk that allows you to whip up a smoothie on-the-go and a leak-proof dishwasher-safe lid. Rated 4+ stars. Head below for even more BlenderBottle deals.

Now, if you don’t need the vacuum-insulation and stainless steel build, Best Buy also has a host of other Harry Potter BlenderBottle deals today. You’ll find a collection of the 28-ounce Harry Potter-themed plastic options on sale for $9.99, down from the usual $17. Shipping is free in orders over $35. 

Just keep in mind, the basic 28-ounce BlenderBottle Classic Shaker Bottle sells for under $8 Prime shipped right now. Carrying a 4+ star rating from nearly 15,000 Amazon customers, if you don’t want Harry Potter insignia on your bottle, go with this one.

Harry Potter Stainless Steel BlenderBottle features:

  • Authentic Harry Potter-themed BlenderBottle insulated stainless steel bottle with double-wall vacuum keeps drinks cold for up to 24 hours
  • Ideal for mixing supplements and making smoothies; 26-ounce capacity (note markings go to 18 ounces)
  • Patented mixing system uses 316 surgical-grade stainless steel BlenderBall wire whisk found only in BlenderBottle brand shaker cups
  • Twist-on cap with center-mounted spout seals with a quarter-turn and is backed by a Leak-Proof Guarantee

BlenderBottle

