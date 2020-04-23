At $80 each, two Nest Protects keep your family safe at night (Reg. $100+)

Best Buy is offering My Best Buy members (free to join) a 2-pack of Nest Protect 2nd Generation Smart Smoke/Carbon Monoxide Detectors for $159.99 shipped. Normally $100-$120 each, our last mention was $90 and today’s deal drops each Nest Protect to $80. Nest Protect ties into the rest of your Nest ecosystem to give you smartphone alerts when it senses smoke or carbon monoxide within your home. This can be crucial to ensure that you and your family get out before anyone is harmed. Plus, each Nest Detect turns into a nightlight when it sees movement underneath it. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

Save cash when kicking the smart features to the curb. Kidde’s battery-operated smoke/carbon monoxide detector is available for under $25 Prime shipped at Amazon. Just keep in mind that this will only make a sound in your home, sending no smartphone notifications.

However, if you already have smoke detectors in your home, then First Alert’s carbon monoxide detector is a great addition. It comes in at under $21 Prime shipped and ensures that your family is safe at night.

Google Nest Protect features:

Nest Protect sends you a message when there’s a problem or the batteries run low.

Nest Protect speaks up if there’s smoke or CO and tells you where it is, so you know what to do.

Carbon monoxide is an invisible, poisonous gas. Nest Protect tells you where it’s hiding.

